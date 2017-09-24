Power restored in East York after transformer fire sparks blackout
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:28PM EDT
Power has now been restored to around 1,000 customers in East York after a transformer fire near the Evergreen Brickworks site caused a blackout.
The power was knocked offline at around 8:20 p.m. in an area roughly bounded by O’Connor Drive to Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue to Donlands Avenue.
Toronto Hydro said the outage was caused by a faulty transformer. The utility said its crews were working as quickly as safety would allow. Power was eventually brought back online at around 10:15 p.m.
The outage knocked customers offline as the temperature sits at an unseasonal 28 C in Toronto, with many households using their air conditioning into the first week of fall.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the transformer fire and no injuries were reported.