A woman is facing several charges after police seized 42 forged credit cards from inside her home earlier this week.

According to investigators, a woman frequently went to various TTC collector booths throughout the city. At the booths, she would purchase multiple rolls of tokens with a credit card.

Police allege the credit cards being used were encoded with stolen credit card data.

The woman is also accused of buying pre-paid gift cards using forged credit cards.

A police investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence. Police said 42 forged credit cards along with equipment capable of encoding cards were found.

On Wednesday, a suspect identified as 25-year-old Niruba Jegatheeswara was arrested by police.

Jegatheeswara, an Ajax resident, is now facing six charges including 14 counts of unauthorized possession of credit card data, fraud over $5,000 and 14 counts of possession of credit card obtained by crime.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing as officers are seeking assistance from anyone, especially retail operators, who may have sold any pre-paid gift cards to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).