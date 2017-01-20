Featured
Police searching for Toronto man, 36, on Canada-wide warrant
Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy, 36, of Toronto, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Toronto police.
Paul Jonhston, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 7:25PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 7:26PM EST
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 36-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
According to police, Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy left the Toronto East courthouse Friday morning.
He is wanted for being unlawfully at large. According to Const. David Hopkinson, he was released do to a clerical error.
Suntharamoorthy is described as five-foot-10, with a medium build, and short black hair.
“He is known to be violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Friday evening.
If spotted, he should not be approached, police cautioned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police searching for Toronto man, 36, on Canada-wide warrant
- One man dead following crash near Orangeville: police
- Toronto YouTuber shatters transgender misconceptions through candid videos
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- Scarborough students shifting classroom conversation towards U.S. politics
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Toronto YouTuber shatters transgender misconceptions through candid videos 1
- Police searching for Toronto man, 36, on Canada-wide warrant
- One man dead following crash near Orangeville: police
- Co-founder of Tim Hortons loses bid to have sexual assault case tossed
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
Advertisement