

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a TTC bus passenger was reportedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said a suspect got on the bus near Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and sprayed a person in the face with an unknown substance before fleeing.

Sidhu said that at least one person is suffering from a burning sensation in their chest and several other passengers, including the driver, have complained of breathing issues.

Toronto Paramedics say they believe the substance to be mace. They say they haven’t determined whether any passengers will be transported to hospital for further treatment.

The bus is currently stopped and police are canvassing the area trying to locate the suspect.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives team (CBRNE) have been notified of the incident but it’s not yet clear whether they’ll attend the scene.

