

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police are searching for a former Olympian boxer who went missing on Monday afternoon in Newmarket.

According to investigators, 55-year-old Shawn O’Sullivan was reported missing after walking away from his residence around noon in the area of Gorham and Leslie streets.

Police said O’Sullivan is a “vulnerable person” and is not very familiar with the area.

“He may appear to be frightened and confused,” officers said in a news release issued on Monday.

O’Sullivan has been described as a five-foot-five man with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).