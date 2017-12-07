

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





An assault against a 12-year-old student in a Milton schoolyard last month by a male suspect sporting a Guy Fawkes mask has been deemed by police to be unfounded.

Halton Regional Police said last month that during the lunch recess on Nov. 28, a student was in the rear field behind Sam Sherratt Public School on Laurier Avenue in Milton.

The student was allegedly approached by a male wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and dark clothing.

The suspect then reportedly uttered a racial slur and assaulted the child before fleeing the scene on foot.

School staff placed the building into hold and secure while officers, aided by a canine unit, searched the area around the school.

On Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Dave Constantini told CP24 the case had been deemed to be unfounded.

Constantini said an investigation revealed no suspect wearing a mask was in the area of the school at the time the alleged assault took place.

He said police treated the complaint “with the utmost seriousness” and will not be laying any charges.

In Canada, police classify an incident as unfounded if it has been “determined through investigation that no violations of the law took place at that time or location,” according to the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey.