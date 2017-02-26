

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released security camera images of two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in North York on Saturday.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old woman was in the Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road area around 2:15 a.m.

She was sexually assaulted by two men, police said, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

Police later identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Toronto resident Niam Camsell and said a warrant was being sought for his arrest.

The other suspect was described by police as a man in his late 20s with a heavy build. He had a pierced right ear and large nose. He was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.