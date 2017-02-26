Featured
Police release suspect photos in North York sex assault
Two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in North York are pictured in this security camera image released by Toronto police Saturday February 25, 2017. (Toronto police)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 5:00PM EST
Toronto police have released security camera images of two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in North York on Saturday.
According to investigators, a 24-year-old woman was in the Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road area around 2:15 a.m.
She was sexually assaulted by two men, police said, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
Police later identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Toronto resident Niam Camsell and said a warrant was being sought for his arrest.
The other suspect was described by police as a man in his late 20s with a heavy build. He had a pierced right ear and large nose. He was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim, dark jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.
