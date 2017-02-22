

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a west-end subway station in early February.

Security camera footage was released on Wednesday by police, showing a suspect entering Dufferin Station and passing by a toll booth just after 11 a.m.

At the time, a 17-year-old girl was collecting donations as part of a school initiative for youth in need.

The girl was approached by someone who made a sexually inappropriate comment. She was then sexually assaulted.

The man was last seen leaving toward the stairway that leads to the subway trains, according to officers.

Police described the suspect as being five-feet-ten to six feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and a black hooded sweater with an Air Jordan logo on the left chest area, they said. There was a bright yellow colour around the neckline area of the sweater. He was also wearing black nylon pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.