Featured
Police release security video of suspect wanted in sex assault at Dufferin Station
Police have released security video of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at Dufferin Station.
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 3:41PM EST
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a west-end subway station in early February.
Security camera footage was released on Wednesday by police, showing a suspect entering Dufferin Station and passing by a toll booth just after 11 a.m.
At the time, a 17-year-old girl was collecting donations as part of a school initiative for youth in need.
The girl was approached by someone who made a sexually inappropriate comment. She was then sexually assaulted.
The man was last seen leaving toward the stairway that leads to the subway trains, according to officers.
Police described the suspect as being five-feet-ten to six feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and a black hooded sweater with an Air Jordan logo on the left chest area, they said. There was a bright yellow colour around the neckline area of the sweater. He was also wearing black nylon pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man arrested after reports person was carrying gun in Harbourfront neighbourhood
- Police charge former Brampton hockey coach in connection with historic sex assault case
- Parents concerned after bus driver refuses to drop kids off in Brampton
- Police release security video of suspect wanted in sex assault at Dufferin Station
- Vet caught abusing animals on camera is back on the job in St. Catharines