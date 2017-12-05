

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released security camera footage of two men wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Chester Le neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a shooting call Sunday, Dec. 4 around 4:30 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

Police say 26-year-old man was getting out of his car when he was approached by two men armed with handguns. The two men are accused of shooting at the 26-year-old man and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and survived his injuries.

The first man is described as black with a medium build, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine and was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants and running shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as having a thin build, also between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine. He was wearing an Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and white running shoes.

Police consider both men to be armed violent and dangerous, if located police are asking the public to not to approach either of them and just call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200.