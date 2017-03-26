Featured
Police release photo of man wanted in grocery store sex assault
Police released this security camera image of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Loblaws store on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 3:36PM EDT
Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a store in the Forest Hill area in March.
The 70-year-old woman was at a Loblaws store, located at 396 St. Clair Avenue West, on the morning of March 10.
It is alleged that a man stood behind her while she was shopping and then sexually assaulted her.
Investigators have released a security camera image of a suspect. He is described as being 50 to 60 years old. He was wearing a baseball hat, plaid shirt, dark pants and running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300.