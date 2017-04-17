

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared four days ago from Brampton.

Danae Brown was last seen at her home near Vodden Street East and Kennedy Road North on Thursday morning, according to police.

Family and police are concerned for her well-being due to her age, investigators say.

She is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dark brown shoulder length hair in four large braids.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information relating to Brown’s disappearance is asked to call the criminal investigation unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.