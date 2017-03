Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Two people have been sent to hospital following a shooting in Woodbridge, York Regional Police confirmed.

It happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road.

Police say the two victims, believed to be a male and a female, were rushed to separate hospitals by paramedics. They said the female victim was unresponsive when she was transported.

The condition of the male victim is unclear.

Police have not provided details on any potential suspects.