

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have identified the 22-year-old man who died in a triple stabbing in Mississauga last night.

Emergency crews were called to Meadowvale Town Centre around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after responding to reports of multiple people stabbed in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Battleford Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Police said Wednesday the stabbings happened after four or five people got into a fight.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later died from his injuries a short time later. The two other victims were also transported to hospital, but in stable condition.

Police identified the deceased as Heidrah Shraim of Mississauga.

Police said there could be four to five suspects and it’s unclear what provoked the fight.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around Meadowvale Town Centre at the time of the stabbing. They’re also requesting anyone with dash cam footage or surveillance video from the area to come forward.