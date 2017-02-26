Featured
Police ID victim of fatal Thornecliffe Park shooting
Police investigate a fatal shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive Saturday February 25, 2017.
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 4:05PM EST
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in East York on Saturday night.
Toronto resident, 25-year-old Shoaid Asakzai, was discovered by officers in medical distress after they were called to a residence on Thornecliffe Park Drive, near Overlea Boulevard, just before 6:30 p.m.
Asakzai was taken to a trauma centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. They have not revealed any information about suspects or the events leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Canadian model spreads message of self-love after second ovarian cancer diagnosis
- Police say stabbing victim was attacked after unintentionally bumping into man
- Three rushed to hospital after serious crash in Scarborough
- Police release suspect photos in North York sex assault
- Murder charge laid in fatal fire at Ontario youth facility