

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in East York on Saturday night.

Toronto resident, 25-year-old Shoaid Asakzai, was discovered by officers in medical distress after they were called to a residence on Thornecliffe Park Drive, near Overlea Boulevard, just before 6:30 p.m.

Asakzai was taken to a trauma centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. They have not revealed any information about suspects or the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.