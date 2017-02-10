Featured
Police ID victim of fatal Markham shooting as 27-year-old man
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 5:41AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 12:43PM EST
Police have identified the victim of an early morning shooting in Markham as a 27-year-old man.
Noel Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk on Hillwood Street, near McCowan Road and Burr Oak Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.
The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Reports from the scene indicate that shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were found on scene.
Police say that the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle. No further description has been released at this point.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and speak with investigators.
“Any additional witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area of Hillwood Street leading up to, or following, the shooting are asked to contact police,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday morning.
They are also appealing to any nearby residents or businesses that have surveillance cameras to check their footage for relevant information.
