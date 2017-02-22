

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with an historic sexual assault investigation, dating back to the 1990s.

Officers at the Special Victims Unit in the Peel Region received recent information about two sexual assaults that occurred between 1992 and 1993.

The teenaged victims alleged that they were assaulted in two separate occasions by the accused. At the time, the victims said, the accused was their hockey coach.

The suspect was reportedly a coach in Brampton and surrounding communities in Ontario since the early 1980s.

A suspect identified as Brampton resident Douglas John Russell is now facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation as a result of the investigation.

Russell was held in custody ahead of his bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Officers said they believe there may be more victims and encourage them to contact police with any information.