Police: 1 person taken to hospital with head injuries after fight outside Riverdale bar
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:15AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:22AM EDT
Police say one person was taken to hospital this morning after a fight outside a bar in Riverdale.
The incident occurred near Queen Street and Broadview Avenue at around 2 a.m.
Police say one person suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
At least one person has been charged in connection with the assault and investigators say they are facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.