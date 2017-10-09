

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school late Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Det. Steve Matthews said officers were called to Kingsview Village Junior School, located in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue, at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene, a male was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the school.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

During a search, two other male victims were found south of the school. They had also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthews said investigators have not yet spoken to the two surviving victims.

“We hope to speak with them once they’ve recovered from their injuries,” he said.

One suspect was seen running north on York Road before getting into a small, light-coloured vehicle, Matthews confirmed.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male who is in his 20s and has a slim build. Matthews said he is approximately five-foot-seven and was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

“We are appealing for any witnesses that saw or heard anything last night or that have any video surveillance in the area to please contact us at 416-808-7400 or at 23 Division at 416-808-2300,” Matthews added.

Police say they have obtained some video footage from the scene and have been in contact with the school, which also has security cameras.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known, Matthews said, adding that the victims were not previously known to police.

Police have not provided the ages of the victims but paramedics previously said that all three men are believed to be in their 20s.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as investigators work to notify next-of-kin.

Monday's shooting occurred in the same area where 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi was fatally shot in a vehicle outside a Dixon Road apartment building last week.

“It’s too early to determine whether there is any connection at this point,” Matthews said of the two shootings.