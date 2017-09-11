

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Peel Regional Police officer killed in a collision in Mississauga on Saturday has been identified as Const. Tristan Kettles, a source confirmed to CP24.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. near Lakeshore Road West and Avonhead Road.

Reports from the scene suggested that the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with some trees in the area.

Kettles, who was the driver of the vehicle, and a male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

One other passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a written statement released over the weekend, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said flags would fly half-mast at police headquarters out of respect for the officer.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we learn of the death of one of our fellow officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and both other families impacted by this tragic event,” Evans’ statement read.