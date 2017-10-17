

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga that subsequently fled the scene.

The collision occurred on Dixie Road near Rathburn Road at around 11 a.m.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright said the victim was dragged a "short distance" in the collision.

Wright said investigators are still trying to gather information from witnesses before providing a detailed description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

“Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. There are multiple descriptors that have been given out. Until that has been confirmed, we’d rather not give out those details to keep things consistent,” he said.

Investigators will be canvassing the area for surveillance camera footage from nearby businesses and vehicles.