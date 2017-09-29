

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Some wild weather hit the city on Thursday afternoon, as pea-sized hail pounded East York and heavy winds toppled trees in Etobicoke.

The hail storm in East York occurred at around 2:30 p.m.

Reports from residents in the area indicate that there was a brief but intense downpour of pea-sized hail that forced some to run for cover.

Meanwhile, at around the same time heavy winds were reported at the opposite end of the city in Etobicoke.

One resident of a building on Dundas Street near Kipling Avenue said that the winds uprooted a large tree and blew down some construction scaffolding.

The extreme weather comes just days after a prolonged heat wave that saw temperatures soar past the 30 C threshold for four consecutive days.

Environment Canada says that there is a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm.