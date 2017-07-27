

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A portion of King Street East has been closed in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood after glass fell from a building.

Toronto police tweeted that the glass fell from the 7th floor of 280 King Street East shortly before 8 a.m.

A large piece of glass is still “hanging precariously” from the building, they said.

The westbound lane of King Street East has been closed near Sherbourne Street as emergency crews tend to the scene.

Police have not said whether or not anyone was injured.