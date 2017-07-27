Part of King Street closed in St. Lawrence area due to falling glass
Toronto police closed a portion of King Street East on July 27, 2017 after glass fell from a building. (Twitter/Anne Marie Aikins/@femwriter)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 8:22AM EDT
A portion of King Street East has been closed in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood after glass fell from a building.
Toronto police tweeted that the glass fell from the 7th floor of 280 King Street East shortly before 8 a.m.
A large piece of glass is still “hanging precariously” from the building, they said.
The westbound lane of King Street East has been closed near Sherbourne Street as emergency crews tend to the scene.
Police have not said whether or not anyone was injured.
