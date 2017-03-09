

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





A group of concerned parents will be holding a rally this morning to protest a planned 35-storey highrise apartment building that will be constructed next to the playground of one of Toronto’s oldest elementary schools.

Parents of students at John Fisher Public School say they are concerned that the proposed development, which has been given the green light by the Ontario Municipal Board, will put student health and safety at risk.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board said a third party company has been hired to conduct a risk assessment which will evaluate the health and safety of students and staff and the project’s impact on the learning environment during the stages of construction.

“The TDSB will assess measures to mitigate the risks associated with the development,” the school board said, adding that they may consider relocating the school to Vaughan Road Academy, located about six kilometres away.

“A decision to relocate the school has not yet been determined. If the relocation is to proceed, the TDSB will work with staff and the school community to facilitate the process and ensure a successful transition.

Mayor John Tory, who is expected to attend today’s protest, previously addressed concerns about the development project and its proximity to the school, located at 40 Erskine Avenue, in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

"I will do whatever I can to ensure that the best interests and well-being of this neighbourhood, including John Fisher students, are protected,” Tory said in a written statement released last weekend.

The mayor added that he is working with the local city councillor, Jaye Robinson, and Premier Kathleen Wynne, who is the MPP representing the riding.

“This development was opposed by the City and Councillor Robinson. In effect, it has been forced on the City by the Ontario Municipal Board. But the OMB decision is no reason to abandon the well-being of a stable neighbourhood or one of Toronto's most respected public schools,” Tory’s statement read.

“I promise residents that this development will be held to the very highest standards when it comes to the health and safety of the children and the well-being of the neighbourhood and local families."

Nathan Katz, a spokesperson for KG Group, the project’s developer, also released a written statement Wednesday night, assuring concerned parents that the proposal includes “comprehensive health and safety precautions” to protect the students at John Fisher Public School and the adjoining daycare facility.

“As parents and long-standing members of the Yonge and Eglinton community, the safety of the students, parents, teachers and all others around John Fisher Public School is our number one priority,” the statement read.

“At no time have we considered it necessary for there to be any student relocation during the construction process. We are fully committed to work with the Toronto District School Board, parents, the City of Toronto and provincial representatives to minimize any undue disruptions to the community.”

Today’s protest is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. outside the school.