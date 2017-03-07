Featured
Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty
Ontario teacher Jaclyn McLaren (left) arrives at the Quinte Courthouse in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 2:13PM EST
BELLEVILLE, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario teacher accused of sex crimes has pleaded guilty to seven charges in the case.
Jaclyn McLaren originally faced 42 charges after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 13 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.
The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and last year.
At a court hearing in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, McLaren pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to people under 18 and people under 16.
McLaren, who worked for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, is set to be sentenced on May 19.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Cleanup continues after 'significant' fuel spill in Caledon
- Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty
- More than two-thirds of TPS officers believe morale at force is negative: union
- Suspect sought in connection with Scarborough sex assaults
- Youngest-ever Ontario MPP in nomination battle to run for PCs in next election