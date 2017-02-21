

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say one person has died and two others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Rivermede Road, near Highway 7, in Maple.

Police say one person was found without vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene and was later pronounced dead.

Two other people were injured in the collision but their condition is not known at this time.

A fourth person involved in the crash was not injured.

Police have not released the age or name of the victim killed in the crash.

It is not yet known what caused the collision but York Regional Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit has been called in.

Keele Street is closed in both directions from Highway 7 to Bowes Road as police investigate.

Speaking to CP24 Tuesday morning, Sgt. Kelly Bachoo said police expect roads will be closed in the area for several hours and officers are advising motorists to expect delays.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call investigators with York Regional Police.