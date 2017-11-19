One person in custody after armed robbery at downtown convenience store: Police
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 8:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 8:17PM EST
One person has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery involving a hammer at a downtown convenience store.
Toronto police said the robbery took place in the area of Bay and Gerrard streets Sunday evening.
According to reports to police, a man entered a store armed with a hammer and knife, assaulted the store owner and loaded a garbage can with items before fleeing in a taxi.
One person carrying a garbage can was arrested after officers searched the area and the items have been recovered, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.