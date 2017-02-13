Featured
One dead, one other person injured after crash in Richmond Hill
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Richmond Hill. (Cam Woolley/CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 9:04AM EST
A 47-year-old man has died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill this morning.
York Regional Police say a minivan and a pickup truck collided at around 3:40 a.m. near King Road and Bathurst Street.
The driver of the minivan was without vital signs while paramedics arrived on scene and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.
King Road is expected to be closed between Bathurst and Dufferin streets during the morning rush hour.
York Regional Police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.
