Nylander, Andersen come up big to lead Leafs past Devils for fifth straight win
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save on New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier (13) as Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) defends during third period NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 10:13PM EST
TORONTO - William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds to play in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday for their fifth straight win.
Frederik Andersen made 42 saves for the Maple Leafs (13-7-0), including three huge ones in the extra period to give his team a chance to win it.
Corey Schneider stopped 24 shots for the Devils (11-4-3).
Leafs centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for optional morning skate but sat out his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.
Thursday's meeting looked like two different teams compared to when these two clubs met in October, a 6-3 New Jersey win that included a 47-save performance from Schneider.
Miles Wood had the game's first scoring chance as he got in alone on Andersen 6:37 into the opening period, only to be turned away by the Danish goaltender.