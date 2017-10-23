

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say they’ve charged a 21-year-old man with murder after a man was shot to death on a residential street in Newmarket over the weekend

Gunshots rang out on Sheldon Avenue, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

York Regional Police say officers rushed to the scene where they found 30-year-old Cody Gionet suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police say two men were arrested at a nearby home the same day but charges have not been laid until today.

A suspect identified as Newmarket resident Travis Whitman has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Police say the second man was charged with offences unrelated to the shooting.

Friends of the victim told CTV News Toronto that they were just around the corner from where Gionet was when he was shot.

Cody Gionet was shot and killed on Sheldon Avenue, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“He was a really nice guy,” Tyler Biladeau said. “He didn’t do anything wrong, he was just out there doing his thing. “

“Sometimes he had to go make some money the way he could, but to be honest he was a really good guy,” Robert Curtis said.

According to residents of Sheldon Avenue, the victim had just moved into the neighbourhood.

The violent incident has left some of them shaken.

“It’s definitely alarming,” Amanda Murray, who lives nearby, told CTV News Toronto.

“It’s definitely going to make me keep my eyes open, especially at night in this area.”