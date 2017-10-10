

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It appears a large majority of Torontonians support the idea of fully funded public daycare, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The DART Insight and Communications poll, conducted on behalf of Newstalk 1010, surveyed 814 adults in the city last month and found that 70 per cent of respondents support Torontonians having access fully funded public daycare.

The idea was most supported by women (75 per cent) when compared to male respondents (64 per cent) and people between the ages of 18 and 34 (79 per cent).

The poll also found that the majority of respondents who rent were more likely to be in favour of the idea versus those who own their own home.

Of those respondents who regularly take the TTC, 77 per cent supported the idea of fully funded public daycare.

The idea was most supported by residents of North York, followed by the old city of Toronto/ downtown and York/ East York.

Those who were most opposed to Torontonians having access to fully funded public daycare include people ages 55 and older, those with the lowest education, and respondents who have a middle or higher annual household income.

The idea was least supported by residents of Etobicoke as 35 per cent said they did not want fully funded public daycare.

The poll, which was conducted between Sept. 16 and Sept. 19, is considered accurate plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.