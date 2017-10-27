

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has announced that she will seek re-election next year.

Crombie made the announcement in a series of messages posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

The announcement comes on the third anniversary of Crombie’s election and with less than a year to go until the Oct. 22, 2018 municipal elections.

“Three years ago today, I was honoured and humbled when the people of Mississauga chose me to serve as mayor of our great city. It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as your mayor and work with the dedicated team of professional councillors and staff,” Crombie wrote. “Proud of our accomplishments and council team. There remains more hard work ahead.”

Crombie, a former Member of Parliament, captured more than 63 per cent of the vote in the 2014 election after receiving the endorsement of outgoing mayor Hazel McCallion.

On Twitter, Crombie listed ongoing work on the Hurontario LRT, the development of the Mississauga waterfront and the introduction of recorded votes at council as some of her proudest accomplishments while in the mayor’s chair.

“I am announcing that I am running for re-election to carry on with the job of building a brighter future for Mississauga,” she said.