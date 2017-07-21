Man suffers serious injuries in downtown stabbing
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 7:39PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30’s has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a downtown stabbing, officials say.
Toronto police were called to the area of George and Adelaide streets just after 7 p.m. on Friday night for reports of a person laying on the ground bleeding.
The victim has been transported to a trauma centre with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
No information on any possible suspects was immediately available
More to come…
