

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30’s has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a downtown stabbing, officials say.

Toronto police were called to the area of George and Adelaide streets just after 7 p.m. on Friday night for reports of a person laying on the ground bleeding.

The victim has been transported to a trauma centre with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

No information on any possible suspects was immediately available

More to come…