

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a double stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in a McDonald's parking lot near Lakeshore and Cawthra roads at around 1 a.m.

Both victims were initially taken to hospital in serious condition after being located with stab wounds.

Police say the victims are both 18 years old.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing at this point.