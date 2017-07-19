Man injured in multi-vehicle crash on QEW dies in hospital
Seven people have been taken to hospital with varying injuries following a serious multi-vehicle crash on the QEW near Mississauga (Jorge Costa/CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 10:58AM EDT
A 64-year-old man injured in a collision near Mississauga last week has died in hospital, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road at around 11 a.m. on July 13.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt previously said that as traffic was beginning to slow in the area, it appears one driver did not reduce their speed and crashed into another vehicle, triggering a chain reaction collision.
Police confirmed on Wednesday that 64-year-old Mississauga resident William Jeffery, who was one of six people injured in the crash, died in hospital.
Investigators previously said a 12-year-old boy who also suffered critical injuries in the collision is expected to survive.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Enhanced screening for U.S.-bound flights begins today
- Via Rail trains cancelled after freight train derails in Strathroy
- Recall: Canadian Yogurt recall now includes Yoplait Minigo and Liberte
- WATCH: Hot air balloon makes unplanned landing on Ont. woman’s front lawn
- Photo released of suspect in Markham sexual assault investigation