Man hurled anti-Muslim comments at 11-year-old in Oshawa schoolyard
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 1:33PM EST
Police are trying to identify a man they say hurled anti-Muslim comments and threats at an 11-year-old in Oshawa on Thursday.
Investigators say the student, who is Muslim, was standing in the school yard at Woodcrest Public School shortly before 10:30 a.m. when male suspect approached.
The child told police and school officials that the man shouted anti-Muslim comments and threats.
Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a man who is between 30 and 40 years old and approximately six-foot. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and a ski-mask that concealed his identity.
Since January, Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos say they’ve received reports of six hate-motivated crimes. Most recently, police were called after swastikas were reportedly found inside two buses in Oshawa and one in Ajax.
Anyone with new information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2732.
