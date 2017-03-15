Featured
Man hospitalized after fire at retirement home in North York
One male was sent to hospital this morning following a fire at a North York retirement home.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:46AM EDT
One man is in hospital this morning following a fire at a retirement home in North York.
It happened at around 12:40 a.m. at a retirement residence on Arleta Ave., located near Sheppard Avenue and Jane Street.
“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke on the third floor,” Toronto Fire District Chief Michael Ancio told CP24 at the scene.
When firefighters entered one of the units of the building, they found one man lying unconscious just inside the door.
The man was rescued from the unit and brought to the main lobby of the building, where he was revived.
Paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for burns to his leg. Police say the man is currently listed in stable condition.
Seven other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The fire has been extinguished and with the exception of tenants of the third floor, where water damage has occurred, all residents have been allowed back into their units.
Police say while the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, it is not considered to be suspicious.
WEATHER RADAR
|Route
|Current
|Ideal
|Delay
|Percentage
|DVP SB; 401 to Gardiner (ID586)
|18 MIN
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|+100%
|ALLEN RD. SB; HWY. 401 TO EGLINTON AVE. (HWY 401 TO EGLINTON)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|ALLEN RD. NB; EGLINTON AVE. TO HWY. 401 (EGLINTON TO HWY 401)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|404 SB; Stouffville Rd to Gardiner (ID5030)
|31 MIN
|21 MIN
|10 MIN
|+48%
|401 EB; Salem Rd. to Stevenson Rd. (ID2398)
|14 MIN
|10 MIN
|4 MIN
|+40%
|Gardiner EB; Jameson Ave. to DVP (ID2425)
|5 MIN
|4 MIN
|1 MIN
|+25%
|410 NB; Steeles to Mayfield Rd. (ID5050)
|7 MIN
|6 MIN
|1 MIN
|+17%
|QEW EB; Hwy. 427 to Trafalgar Rd. (ID2423)
|16 MIN
|14 MIN
|2 MIN
|+14%
|427 NB; Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 7 (ID2291)
|8 MIN
|7 MIN
|1 MIN
|+14%
|400 SB; Hwy. 9 to King Rd. (ID2294)
|8 MIN
|7 MIN
|1 MIN
|+14%
|400 NB; King Rd. to Hwy. 9 (ID2298)
|8 MIN
|7 MIN
|1 MIN
|+14%
|Gardiner EB; 427 to DVP (ID6660)
|11 MIN
|10 MIN
|1 MIN
|+10%
|Gardiner WB. DVP to Hwy. 427 (ID661)
|11 MIN
|10 MIN
|1 MIN
|+10%
|HWY 427 TO DVP
|11 MIN
|10 MIN
|1 MIN
|+10%
|400 NB; Hwy. 401 to Mapleview Dr. (ID5001)
|46 MIN
|42 MIN
|4 MIN
|+10%
|404 NB; Hwy. 407 to Aurora Rd. (ID5021)
|13 MIN
|12 MIN
|1 MIN
|+8%
|407 WB; Brock Rd to Hwy. 404 (ID2405)
|15 MIN
|14 MIN
|1 MIN
|+7%
|DVP NB; Gardiner to 401 (ID585)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; King Rd. to Hwy. 401 (ID654)
|13 MIN
|13 MIN
|400 NB; Hyy. 401 to King Rd. (ID655)
|14 MIN
|14 MIN
|401 EB; Winst. Church. To Hwy 410 (ID2280)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 404 to Hwy. 400 (ID2284)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to Hwy. 427 (ID2287)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|STEELES AVE. TO HWY. 401 (ID2289)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|401 EB; Kingston Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2397)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|401 WB; Stevenson Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2399)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|407 EB; Hwy. 404 to Brock Rd. (ID2404)
|14 MIN
|14 MIN
|Gardiner EB; Hwy. 427 to Jameson Ave. (ID2424)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|Gardiner WB; DVP to Jameson Ave (ID2426)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|Gardiner WB; Jameson Ave. to Hwy. 427 (ID2427)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Hwy. 401 to Steels Ave. (ID2429)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|427 NB; Gardiner to Hwy. 401 (ID2431)
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|401 WB; Hwy. 410 to Winst. Church. (ID2513)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 404 (ID5003)
|17 MIN
|17 MIN
|401 EB; Collector. Hwy 404 to Kingston rd. (ID5006)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|401 WB; Express. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5009)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|401 WB; Collector. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5010)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|404 NB; Gardiner to Stouffville Rd. (ID5020)
|21 MIN
|21 MIN
|404 NB; Aurora Rd. to Green Ln. (ID5022)
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|404 SB; Green Ln. to Aurora Rd. (ID5031)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|404 SB; Aurora Rd. to Hwy. 407 (ID5032)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|427 SB; Hwy. 7 to Hwy. 401 (ID5040)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 SB; Mayfield Rd. to Steeles Ave. (ID5051)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|QEW EB; Guelph Line to Trafalgar Rd. (ID5060)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to guelph Line (ID5061)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401 (MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401)
|40 MIN
|42 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-5%
|401 WB; COLLECTOR. HWY. 404 TO HWY 410 (HWY 404 COLLECT. TO HIGHWAY 410)
|16 MIN
|17 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-6%
|407 EB; Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 400 (ID2282)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|407 EB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 404 (ID2283)
|9 MIN
|10 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-10%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 404 to Kingston Rd. (ID5004)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 EB; Hwy. 25 to Winst. Church. (ID2276)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Winst. Church. To Hwy.25 (ID2281)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Salem Rd to Kingston Rd (ID2400)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|407 WB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 410 (ID2285)
|10 MIN
|12 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-17%