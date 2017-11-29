

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a triple stabbing in Mississauga last week.

The stabbings took place near Meadowvale Town Centre Wednesday, Nov. 22 around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after hearing reports of multiple people stabbed in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Battleford Road. When police arrived they found three men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men was 22-year-old Heidrah Sharaim from Mississauga. He was transported to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. The other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police previously said it was unclear what provoked the altercation.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Devin Beals on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in a Brampton court later today.