

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are concerned there may be more victims after a man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a busy subway station.

A 32-year-old man was in a men’s bathroom at the Bloor-Yonge subway station on Saturday when he was sexually assaulted by another man, police said.

The victim confronted the man and then left the bathroom, officers said. He reported the incident to TTC staff, who then alerted the police.

A suspect was identified by police in a news release Sunday.

Toronto resident Sharaf Gutale, 44, has been charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5300.