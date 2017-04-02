Featured
Man arrested after sexual assault in bathroom at Bloor-Yonge subway station: police
Police released this photo of Sharaf Gutale, 44, who was charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Police handout)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 5:18PM EDT
Police are concerned there may be more victims after a man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a busy subway station.
A 32-year-old man was in a men’s bathroom at the Bloor-Yonge subway station on Saturday when he was sexually assaulted by another man, police said.
The victim confronted the man and then left the bathroom, officers said. He reported the incident to TTC staff, who then alerted the police.
A suspect was identified by police in a news release Sunday.
Toronto resident Sharaf Gutale, 44, has been charged with sexual assault.
He was scheduled to appear in court on April 2.
Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5300.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Several drivers facing charges after reports of stunt driving on Hwy. 400: OPP
- Police: 2 critically injured in downtown shooting
- Victim of Hamilton homicide identified by police
- Stouffville pub's world record attempt for longest concert continues
- Man charged after officer assaulted in North Toronto, police say