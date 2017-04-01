

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say a lone gunman fled the scene in a car after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man outside a Vaughan social club on Friday night.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 100 Regina Road, near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road sometime after 8 p.m. The parking lot is located in front of a plaza that is home to several businesses, including the social club and a banquet hall that was hosting a charitable event for wheelchair hockey players at the time.

The victim, identified as Dominic Triumbari, was pronounced dead on scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds.

So far, police have only said that they are looking for a man who was wearing dark-coloured clothing and fled the scene in a vehicle.

“Right now we are looking for any witnesses to come forward,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters on Saturday. “Investigators have been working on this case since they arrived last night, they have spoken with a number of people as there were people in the banquet facility and some of the neighbouring businesses, however we are looking for more witnesses. We are also looking for anyone who may have been driving on Regina Road, Martin Grove Road or even Highway 7 at around 8 p.m. as we do know the suspect got into a vehicle and drove away.”

Pattenden said that investigators believe the shooting was targeted, however he refused to speculate on a potential motive.

He said the shooting is particularly galling because it occurred in a busy area at a time when lots of people were out and about.

“It is a public safety issue in that somebody here fired multiple gunshots in a busy area,” he said. “It is very important that we have people come forward and cooperate so we can determine who this person is and get them and that gun off the street.”