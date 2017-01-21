

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Toronto police executed a search warrant in the College and Bathurst streets area on Jan. 10 as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse images.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly accessed, possessed and made child sexual abuse material available.

On Saturday, Police said that a suspect was arrested in the investigation on Wednesday.

Paul Harrison has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.