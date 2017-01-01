

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A 19-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his personal belongings reportedly at a gathering in a home in the city’s Willlowdale neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Holmes Avenue, south of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, sometime before 5:30 a.m.

They located the victim suffering from a stab wound to the lower abdomen.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are searching for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 32 Division at 416-808-3200.