Featured
Man, 19, stabbed and robbed at house party in Willowdale
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 10:27AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 10:50AM EST
A 19-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his personal belongings reportedly at a gathering in a home in the city’s Willlowdale neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to a home on Holmes Avenue, south of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, sometime before 5:30 a.m.
They located the victim suffering from a stab wound to the lower abdomen.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they are searching for two male suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 32 Division at 416-808-3200.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man, 19, stabbed and robbed at house party in Willowdale
- Man in serious condition after shooting outside bar in Lambton
- Fire destroys large home under construction in North York
- New increased TTC rates for Presto, Metropass take effect
- Toronto man faces 8 charges in connection with violent sex assault