Male pedestrian struck, transported to trauma centre
Police investigate at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue Sunday February 19, 2017. (Nick Dixon /CP24)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:46PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:59PM EST
A male pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck in Leslieville.
Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue.
Police said they found the man unconscious and he was having problems breathing.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the man – believed to be in his 50s – was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle remained on the scene following the collision, police said.
Gerrard Street East was closed in both directions from Pape Avenue to Majory Avenue, but it has since reopened.
