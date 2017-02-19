

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck in Leslieville.

Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue.

Police said they found the man unconscious and he was having problems breathing.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man – believed to be in his 50s – was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle remained on the scene following the collision, police said.

Gerrard Street East was closed in both directions from Pape Avenue to Majory Avenue, but it has since reopened.