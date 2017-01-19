

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A construction worker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto this morning.

It happened at around 9:10 a.m. at a construction site near Gilgorm Road and Eglington Avenue.

Toronto police say a male construction worker was driving a Bobcat vehicle when a steel beam fell and struck him.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, sustained a chest injury and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officials did not say whether the Ministry of Labour will be called to attend the scene.