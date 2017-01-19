Featured
Male construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:18AM EST
A construction worker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto this morning.
It happened at around 9:10 a.m. at a construction site near Gilgorm Road and Eglington Avenue.
Toronto police say a male construction worker was driving a Bobcat vehicle when a steel beam fell and struck him.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, sustained a chest injury and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officials did not say whether the Ministry of Labour will be called to attend the scene.
