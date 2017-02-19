Featured
Long weekend continues to see record-breaking temperatures
Toronto residents enjoying the record-breaking temperatures over the Family Day long weekend.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 12:33PM EST
TORONTO -- Environment Canada says more spring-like weather that smashed temperature records in Ontario is in store for the rest of the weekend.
Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says Toronto saw a new record high for Feb. 18, with the mercury hitting 11.9 C at Toronto Pearson Airport. The previous record for that day was set in 2011 at 10.8 C.
Kidd says Windsor, Ont., was the hot spot in the province that day, with temperatures reaching 19.1 C, beating the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 7 C.
She says Saturday's record-breaking temperatures stretched from Windsor all the way to to Bancroft, Ont., and as far north as Sudbury, North Bay and Thunder Bay.
The balmy weather is expected to last Sunday, with the high in Toronto expecting to reach 11 C. Kidd says the record temperature for Feb. 19 in Toronto is 12.5 C, but she says there is still the potential to beat it.
She adds that Windsor has a better chance of breaking its temperature record. Sunday's forecast is a high of 14 C, and the record set last year was 14.4 C.
More sunny days are ahead for southwestern Ontario, except for Tuesday when some showers are in the forecast.
But hang on to those winter jackets, Kidd warns, winter isn't over yet. Rain, and possibly some snow, could arrive by next weekend.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Markham: police
- Long weekend continues to see record-breaking temperatures
- Suspect sought after alleged assault of hotel security guard downtown
- National Islamic group concerned about 'hateful gathering' outside Toronto mosque
- Suspect arrested after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Newtonbrook