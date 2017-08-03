

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say they're investigating after a flag put up in honour of the local Pride week was burned.

Police say the flag was flying on a pole outside a local home on July 24 at the beginning of the city's Pride festivities.

They allege someone removed the flag either late on July 24 or early on July 25 and burned holes in it.

Police say the people living at the home discovered the damage on the morning of July 25.

Police say hate crime detectives are investigating the incident and are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.