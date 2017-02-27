

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will undergo surgery that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

The Raptors posted the news on Twitter on Monday, saying he was scheduled for surgery Tuesday morning "to remove loose bodies from right wrist. Aim to return for playoffs."

Kyle Lowry to undergo surgery Tuesday morning to remove loose bodies from right wrist. Aim to return for playoffs. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 27, 2017

Lowry injured the wrist in Toronto's game versus Charlotte on Feb. 15, but played in the NBA all-star game four days later in New Orleans plus participated in the three-point shooting contest. He said he hadn't thought the injury was serious.

The news comes as a surprise a day after coach Dwane Casey had said tests showed no signifcant damage to Lowry's wrist.

With 23 games left in the regular season, it's also a big blow to a team looking to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings. Lowry is second on the team with his average of 22.8 points and leads the Raptors with 6.9 assists per game.

The Raptors, tied for third in the Eastern Conference, have won three straight games. They visit the New York Knicks on Monday, before back-to-back games against Eastern Conference rival Washington Wizards.