

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Omar Khadr's visits with his controversial sister will remain restricted, but he has been granted more freedom to use the internet.

A hearing on whether to ease some bail conditions for the former Guantanamo Bay detainee was held this morning in Edmonton.

Khadr has been out on bail pending the appeal of his conviction by a U.S. military commission for five purported war crimes.

Khadr was seeking unsupervised visits with his sister, Zaynab Khadr, who has in the past expressed support for the al-Qaida terrorist group.

Justice June Ross said there is nothing to indicate his sister has changed her views, so any contact Khadr has with her must still be made with one of his lawyers or his bail supervisor present.

Khadr did win greater access to the internet as long as he stays away from anything to do with terrorism on the web.

He had been restricted to only using his personal devices, but his lawyer argued that was unrealistic in an age where connections to the internet are everywhere.

Another request to be allowed to travel more freely within Canada without having to gain permission was denied.