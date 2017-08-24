

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man who was allegedly beaten by a Toronto cop in 2015 is speaking out after an officer was charged by the provincial Special Investigations Unit with assault yesterday.

The incident occurred on Nov. 30, 2015, in front of an apartment complex at 300 Queen’s Drive, in the Maple Leaf Drive and Jane Street area.

The SIU said that when officers arrived at the location, apparently to investigate a shooting that took place nearby, a man was there sitting in the back seat of a cab, according to an SIU news release.

Police then arrested the man, who sustained serious injuries in the process, according to the SIU. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was kneed in the back, groped in his genital area during a search and then thrown into asphalt, suffering a concussion.

On Wednesday, the SIU identified Toronto Police Services Const. Joseph Dropulijic in connection to the alleged beating and charged him with one count of assault. The SIU started their investigation when they learned of the incident in 2016, nearly one year after it allegedly took place.

The victim discussed details of the incident on Thursday afternoon at the African Canadian Legal Clinic on Dundas Street West.

“It’s haunting,” he said. “It’s a lot of emotions. I really couldn’t explain it to you day to day.”

He told media at the meeting that he was just going out to see a friend on the night of Nov. 30.

“I told the cab driver where I was heading to and usually they don’t even ask you. They just start driving because they want to make their money right away so I kind of found it weird that he was just standing there,” he said. “I told him where I wanted to go and then I noticed the officers jump out, come out of the car.”

He said an officer asked for his identification and asked him where he was from. He said he told the officer he didn’t have an ID on him and suggested they go inside his residence to retrieve it.

“He still didn’t believe that I was a resident at that address,” he said. He then asked the officer why police were in the area and he was told that they were following up on reports of gunfire.

“I alerted the officer that I was not aware and I’d been home for maybe a couple hours prior. He said, ‘Well, I don’t know who you are. I don’t know your name, so I’m just going to have to take you under arrest.’ At that moment I notice the cab windows start to wind down. It was two officers and the one named officer (who) began a tug-of-war like motion with my body,” he said.

He was then pulled out of the cab, he said, and “put into a headlock.” He alleged that while officers searched him, his genitals “were groped.” During the arrest, he said the officer also kneed him in the back, threw him on the ground, and slammed his head into the concrete.

“The named officer was kicking my head,” he said.

“It was very traumatic for me, adding that at the time, not just in the local area but globally, a lot of African-American males or people of African-American descent were being killed at a very alarming rate so that intensified the emotional distress I was under,” he said.

The victim’s mother apparently witnesses police officers entering the room in the nearby apartment building where video surveillance footage was held. She was the one who called her son an ambulance.

The clinic’s executive director Margaret Parsons was also at the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re here today to say that we are fed up with the brutality that is continuously experienced by members of the black community,” she said.