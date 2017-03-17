

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have released photos of a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Planet Fitness gym location in the Jane and Finch area.

A 26-year-old woman told police that she was walking in the front lobby of the gym on Monday afternoon when a man stepped in front of her and blocked her path.

Police allege the man then grabbed the woman, held her in a “bear hug” and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to break away and ran from the man, who fled from the building.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, standing five-foot-ten to five-foot-11, approximately 250 pounds with a heavy build. He had short or shaved black hair, a clean shaven face, and was last seen wearing a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt.

Police believe the man may speak with a low voice or mumble.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.