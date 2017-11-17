

The Canadian Press





FORT ERIE, Ont. -- Niagara regional police say they're investigating the discovery of human remains in Fort Erie, Ont.

They say a person walking near the Friendship Trail on Wednesday reported the remains.

Investigators say a forensic anthropologist confirmed the remains were human.

They say an investigation is ongoing as detectives try to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

Officers were to be in the area Friday searching for additional evidence.